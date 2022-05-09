Thailand urges care over content after offensive Lazada advertisement

Thai authorities have warned against the creation of online content that risked insulting the nation’s monarchy, after a video by a social media influencer promoting e-commerce platform Lazada was deemed offensive to the institution.

Lazada, the Southeast Asian arm of Alibaba Group Holding, has since released a statement apologizing for the video and said it should have been more careful.



Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said such content risked damaging the reputation of brands.

In a statement, Thanakorn said, “Let us warn marketers, influencers and content creators to be careful about presenting content or promotions that reference appearances or individuals of the institution that all Thais worship and love.”







In reference to the video, he added, “This is inappropriate, and will not only upset every Thai in the country, but also destroy the image and reputation of the brand. It could also be against the law.” (NNT)































