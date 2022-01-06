Thailand urges all to have booster shots amid Omicron case surge

The spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr. Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, said Thailand is starting to see more daily cases of Covid-19, as Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-O-Cha has already ordered all parties to prepare for a wider spread of the Omicron variant.







General Prayut asked people who had received 2 doses of Covid-19 vaccines before November 1, 2021, to get a booster dose at the earliest opportunity. Frontline medical workers and vulnerable groups are lining up to receive the 4th dose.



The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has already prepared 40 community isolation facilities capable of handling 5,066 patients waiting to be admitted. Meanwhile, Bangkok’s hospital capacity is at 25,345 beds, including 2,922 beds in hospitals, 2,898 beds in field hospitals, and 19,525 beds in hospitels.







Mr. Thanakorn added that to be safe from Covid-19 infections, it is important to immunize oneself by receiving 3rd or 4th doses as well as avoid activities that might lead to infections such as being in crowded areas, not wearing a face mask, and others.







He also stressed that the government will cover all expenses for every Covid-19 patient, regardless of where they are treated.

According to Covid-19 data on January 6, 2022, Thailand confirmed 11 more deaths and 5,775 daily cases comprising 5,323 cases from the normal monitoring system, 160 cases from the proactive case finding system, 77 cases from prisons, and 215 cases from foreign countries. Since April 1, 2021, Thailand has confirmed 2,216,387 accumulated cases, of which 2,158,056 have already been cured and 37,968 are still in hospitalization. (NNT)



























