Thailand updates latest Emergency Decree directives on COVID-19 control measures

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide the latest update regarding the latest directives from the Royal Thai Government to step up COVID-19 control and preventive measures under the existing eighth extension Emergency Decree nationwide to 15 January, 2021.

Published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette on 25 December, 2020, the latest directives cover eight restrictions.







No entering or occupying areas, buildings, or vehicles deemed at risk of COVID-19 infections by each provincial administration or health authorities. Closure of places or areas deemed at risk of COVID-19 infections are under jurisdiction of each provincial administration. All gatherings are temporarily prohibited, in line with the instructions by each provincial administration. Movement of migrant workers are subject to strict screening by the health authorities. Health authorities and concerned officials are to strictly enforce all COVID-19 control and preventive measures. The Operation Centre of the Centre for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is to coordinate the enforcement of the COVID-19 control and preventive measures among all concerned authorities. Measures and instructions by each provincial administration must be in line with the directives issued by the Prime Minister or the CCSA. Measures and instructions by each provincial administration are enforced under this announcement.

TAT would like to take this opportunity to remind all to wear masks, maintain social distancing, wash hands frequently, and only attend small personal gatherings with known associates.















