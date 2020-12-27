Thai government affirms properly washed and cooked seafood safe for consumption

The Department of Fisheries is lending a hand to seafood vendors and farmers impacted by the recent outbreak of COVID-19 which has dampened demand, by stepping up health and sanitation checks to bolster consumer confidence.







The Department of Fisheries has launched the “Standardized Thai Marine Animals Against COVID-19” activity, in association with the private sector and seafood farmers, setting up a sales venue at its headquarters to present crab, shrimp and different types of fish, which have been proven safe, enhance consumer confidence. The event was launched with department Director-General Meesak Pakdikong demonstrating the safety of seafood by cooking and eating shrimp.



The Director-General assured the safety of seafood, despite the spread of COVID-19, explaining that the virus is transmitted via the respiratory system and that marine animals do not have the same anatomy. He reminded that Thai fisheries also adhere to GAP standards and that the department closely monitors food safety, from production to retail.

The event drew a large number of interested shoppers, many remarking that they wish to support seafood merchants.

The department has affirmed that seafood is safe for consumption if it meets set standards and is properly washed and cooked. (NNT)















