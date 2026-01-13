Thailand unveils mascots and medals for 13th ASEAN Para Games in Nakhon Ratchasima

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand has unveiled the mascots and medals for the 13th ASEAN Para Games, which will be held in Nakhon Ratchasima province from January 20 to 26, 2026. The symbols convey unity, resilience, and a shared ASEAN identity through sport for athletes with disabilities.

The Games will feature three official mascots: the cheer mascot, The San, and game mascots Phahat (orange) and Sao (purple). Their designs draw from the woven patterns of traditional Thai basketry, adapted into a modern style that represents connection and solidarity among ASEAN nations despite cultural differences.







Organizers said the strong, dynamic lines of the mascots represent the determination and perseverance of para-athletes who train intensively and overcome physical challenges. The characters are intended to inspire audiences while representing the collective spirit of the Games.

The medals follow the same creative framework used for the 2025 SEA Games, maintaining continuity across regional sporting events while incorporating elements unique to the ASEAN Para Games. The front features the official emblem of the 13th ASEAN Para Games, while the reverse displays the ASEAN Para Sports Federation logo and the event inscription.



Each medal measures 8.5 centimeters in diameter and 0.8 centimeters in thickness and is produced in gold-, silver-, or nickel-plated finishes based on the award category. Accompanied by a white ribbon printed with the SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games logos, the medals symbolize perseverance, equality, and the strength of the human spirit shown by every competing athlete. (NNT)



































