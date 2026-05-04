Thailand unleashes fruit offensive to lift farmers and crush surplus glut

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) has strengthened its partnership with Go Wholesale to promote Thai fruits and link agricultural produce directly to markets, ensuring consistent income for local farmers.

​DIT Deputy Director-General Chanthapat Panjananond stated the department continues its collaboration with the private sector, especially Go Wholesale, to connect agricultural markets and help farmers distribute their yields effectively.







​This year, DIT and Go Wholesale used the department’s standard contract to facilitate agricultural trade agreements, resulting in the purchase of over 5,385 tons of produce valued at more than 100 million baht. The agreement covers crops including durian, mangosteen, mango, pomelo, rambutan, longkong, shallots, garlic, and onions. The partnership also absorbed over 1,000 tons of surplus produce, such as cabbage, red beans, sweet corn, and potatoes to stabilize prices and support farmers.

​In 2026, DIT linked over 18,900 tons of agricultural products across 27 provinces, totaling more than 640 million baht. The department plans to expand its network to include modern trade retailers, exporters, processing plants, and logistics providers. This expansion will create new distribution channels, raise farmers’ incomes, and improve product quality to meet market demand.

​As part of these efforts, Go Wholesale is hosting the “Durian & Tropical Fruit Buffet” from April 25 to May 24, 2026, at 11 locations nationwide. The event features over 25 tons of fruit and is held twice daily. Guests can enjoy various durian types and seasonal Thai fruits such as mangosteen, rambutan, and lychee. The buffet costs 599 baht per person (699 baht in southern branches) and 359 baht for children under 12.

This activity is part of the Ministry of Commerce’s 2026 Fruit Management Measures, which target the purchase of over 500 tons of major fruits, including durian, rambutan, and mangosteen. This represents a 50% increase compared to the previous year. (NNT)

















































