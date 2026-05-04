Thailand races to stay ahead of drought as El Niño tightens its grip

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government is accelerating proactive drought response measures and integrating water management across agencies, while urging farmers to adjust planting plans to reduce risks from intensifying El Niño conditions.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Periswiwatana stated that the government, led by Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, has made water resource management a top priority during the drought crisis.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Royal Irrigation Department, and related agencies are coordinating efforts to monitor and address the needs of the public and agricultural sector.







​The Deputy Spokesperson noted that as El Niño intensifies, the Royal Irrigation Department introduced proactive measures. Farmers are asked to avoid a second round of off-season rice cultivation to reduce the risk of crop damage. They are encouraged to grow water-efficient or short-cycle drought-tolerant crops and maximize water conservation.

​At the same time, the government is expediting assistance. Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Suchart Chomklin instructed the Department of Water Resources to mobilize resources nationwide to increase domestic water supply, support village water systems, and secure reserves in high-risk areas.

​These operations cover multiple provinces, with actions including installing water pumps, distributing clean water, supporting consumption and agriculture, and supplying drinking water to forest fire-fighting personnel in vulnerable areas.



The Department of Water Resources has assisted more than 21,600 households, reaching over 43,200 people. The government is monitoring the situation closely and continuously adjusting water management plans to meet the specific needs of each local area.

​The deputy spokesperson stated that the primary benefit for citizens is an adequate water supply during this drought, which reduces the impact on daily life and the agricultural sector. She stressed that having appropriate adaptation guidelines will strengthen the country’s water security and improve the long-term quality of life for all citizens. (NNT)

















































