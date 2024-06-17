Thailand-Ukraine joint commitment to global food security and importance of assistance in addressing negative war impacts

H.E. Mr. Russ Jalichandra, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, designated by the Prime Minister, delivered Thailand’s statement during the Break-out Session on Food Security and Freedom of Navigation of the Summit on Peace in Ukraine in Ukraine in Bürgenstock, Switzerland.

In his remarks, the VFM highlighted the urgent need for peace to ensure food security for all in various areas, which in turn underlines the joint commitment of Thailand and Ukraine to global food security.







He reiterated Thailand's full support for all initiatives that would contribute to global food security during crises, as well as the importance of assisting Ukraine in addressing the negative impacts brought by the war on Ukraine's agricultural land. (MFA)


















































