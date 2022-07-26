Thailand turns Mor Prom app into national digital health platform

The Mor Prom mobile application, initially developed to track Covid cases, is now being turned into a national online health platform. The app has continually seen added features and now boasts 32 million users.

The Ministry of Public Health is collaborating with private firms to develop the Mor Prom mobile application into Thailand’s national digital health platform. The expanded app will offer Thais a convenient and easily accessible health platform boasting 12 new features.







The app was initially developed for COVID-19 case tracing and for people to register their Covid vaccination appointments.

The new features will turn the app into a platform that links to drug stores and many more public health service units. Currently, about 15,000 service units and drug stores are linked to the app.





The security aspect of the new Mor Prom app will comply with international safety standards for health information and electronic transactions. The National Cyber Security Agency and Electronic Transactions Development Agency are providing support for this aspect.

The first of the 12 new features is the COVID-19 vaccination certification service, which displays an individual’s vaccination record for use when traveling. The second feature displays Covid test results taken via the ATK as well as PCR methods. The third feature enables users to search for a Covid testing unit near them and the fourth feature provides site check-ins via a ‘beacon’ system. Other features include a digital health certificate display, money and organ donation services, a chatbot feature, and information on health policies. The remaining features are health history display, health appointment, health insurance policy checks, and telemedicine.

The new features will start to become available on the app in August and September. (NNT)

































