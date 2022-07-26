Bangkok holds training exercise to improve disaster preparedness and incident response

A large training exercise to improve disaster preparedness and incident response capability among various agencies took place in Bangkok. Fires, a chemical leakage, and a building collapse were among the scenarios presented.

Bangkok Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej chaired a training session on level 2 disaster response at Nong Khaem garbage incineration plant in Nong Khaem district. Asst. Prof. Tavida was accompanied by a delegation of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) executives. The training was intended to boost disaster preparedness among BMA officials, relevant public agencies, and volunteers who operate in Bangkok.







A chemical explosion, a building fire, a chemical leakage, and a collapsed building were among the scenarios presented at the training. Participants also dealt with scenarios of automobiles turned upside down and cars falling into the water.





The training session was carried out in accordance with the Bangkok governor’s policy to measure each agency’s capacity to handle incidents. The training also helped promote inter-agency coordination for incident response. On top of response skills and preparedness, participants were also trained to handle issues ad hoc and nurture teamwork. The session also sought to improve equipment use proficiency and frontline decision-making under the command of the district office chiefs.

The BMA held the training to reduce losses to lives and assets brought about by incidents and disasters. (NNT)

































