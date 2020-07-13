Thailand Treasury Dept orders historic buildings conservation

The Treasury Department of Thailand has ordered its provincial offices to carry out a survey of old and historically important buildings for conservation. The survey is set to be completed in August, providing protection against the demolition of these buildings.







The Treasury Department’s Director General, Yuttana Yimgarund said the department has ordered its offices to locate state property buildings which have historic, artistic, or architectural value for conservation, thereby granting these buildings protection against demolition.



Provincial Treasury Department offices and the Bureau of Bangkok State Property Management will be responsible for identifying these buildings over coming weeks.

Occupants of state property buildings will be advised to examine and appreciate the historic, artistic, or architectural value of their building, and must strictly comply with the law and regulations governing maintenance and renovation of such buildings.

The Treasury Department has been overseeing this heritage conservation as one of its key campaigns in the 2020 and 2021 fiscal year. The department is currently taking care of 66 historic and important buildings, such as Khun Pitak Borihan House in Ayutthaya, and Louis House in Lampang. (NNT)











