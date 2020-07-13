Thai Public Health Ministry signs MOU on medical cannabis project

The Ministry of Public Health has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on medical cannabis production and processing in Saraburi province.

Mr Watcharapong Kuwijitsuwan, a Secretary to the Minister of Public Health, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the research, development, and promotion of cannabis production and processing for medical purposes.







The MOU will focus on mutual studies of the production and processing of medical cannabis among partner agencies for medicine security, and to further develop existing innovations. The project will take place under strict regulation by government agencies to ensure no harmful consequences, or undue impact on Thai society.

Participating organizations in this MOU include the Faculty of Science and Technology Rajamangala University of Technology Phra Nakhon, Sao Hai Hospital, Huai Khamin Subdistrict Health Promotion Hospital, community enterprises, and the Department for Development of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine. (NNT)











