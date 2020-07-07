Thailand transport readied for returning vacationers

The Transport Ministry has prepared public transport services to bring holidaymakers back to Bangkok.

Chaiwat Thongkhamkhun, permanent secretary for transport, said the number of travellers on public transport services and private cars during July 3-5 was higher than expected and the exodus caused traffic congestion on national highways from Bangkok. He said their return would also result in traffic congestion on July 7 that was the last day of the extended holiday.







He ordered transport organizations to facilitate the traffic and ensure safety. They hoped to improve road traffic management thanks to an air force drone that monitored traffic conditions at Saraburi interchange which links the Central Plains and the Northeast and on national highways from the North and the Northeast.

Mr Chaiwat said he also ordered transport officials to seriously impose disease control measures including social distancing, the use of face masks, body temperature screenings and the use of Thaichana app for check-ins and checkouts at airports, bus terminals, train stations and boat piers. Officials were assigned to frequently sanitize touch points of transport facilities. (TNA)











