‘Thailand Tourism Festival 2024’ at QSNCC in Bangkok, March 28 – April 1

The 42nd Thailand Tourism Festival is scheduled to take place from 28 March to 1 April 2024 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) in Bangkok.

Organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the event is set to present a plethora of distinctive tourism offerings with an emphasis on soft power and subculture. This year also marks the second time the event is holding a ‘Zero Waste to Landfills’ initiative in alignment with the push towards more sustainable and net zero tourism. The event is expected to attract 150,000 visitors and generate 20 million reaches.







Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said “The Thailand Tourism Festival 2024 will incorporate distinctive identity and attractions from five regions to inspire travellers to explore new travel experiences across the country. The event will also reiterate sustainable tourism practices while leveraging digital transformation and the ‘partnership 360 strategy’ to encourage year-round travel.”

Joining the TAT Governor at today’s press conference were Mr. Somchai Chompoonoi, TAT Executive Director of Eastern Region, Mr. Akkarawit Taphasit, TAT Executive Director of Central Region, Miss Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, TAT Executive Director of Northern Region, Miss Wajanan Silpawornwiwat, TAT Executive Director of Southern region, and Mr. Auttaphol Wannakij, TAT Executive Director of Northeastern Region.







Putting sustainability front and centre, TAT recognises the importance of organising an environmentally sustainable event. In its second year of promoting a ‘Zero Waste to Landfills’ concept, TAT is partnering with QSNCC, PTT Global Chemical, Cirplas and N15 Technology on waste management. Throughout the event’s venue, there will be 20 waste separation stations with Thai and English signages as well as staff to encourage visitor’s participation.

Last year, the ‘Zero Waste to Landfills’ activity successfully separated 12,271 kilogrammes of waste for proper disposal process, thus helping to reduce the carbon footprint by 27,420 kilo carbons, or equivalent to the absorption of carbon dioxide by 3,046 trees per year.

The Thailand Tourism Festival 2024 will showcase tourism offerings from the Central, Eastern, Northern, Northeastern (Isan), and Southern regions of Thailand, including various fascinating innovations and experiences in nine prominent zones.







Zone 1: The Amazing Thailand Zone will feature innovative technologies with a gigantic 360-degree LED Box and an Amazing Thailand VR Dome presenting virtual travel experiences. Visitors will have the chance to chat with TAT’s VISTA Virtual Influencer as well as well-known travel influencers, enjoy coffee and fun games, shop for Amazing Thailand-branded souvenirs, and obtain interesting travel information at the 1672 Travel Buddy counter.

Zone 2: The ‘Colourful Burapha’ Eastern Village will highlight the region’s famous landmarks, such as Bang Bao Lighthouse of Trat’s Ko Chang and gemstones of Chanthaburi, outstanding dishes and seasonal fruits. Other activities include LED screening of hidden gem destinations, music performances, Alcazar Cabaret Show, and a range of DIY activities.







Zone 3: The ‘Klang Buri’ Central Village will feature top landmarks, such as the King Narai’s Palace in Lop Buri and traditional Thai house in a ‘temple fair’ theme with Songkran festivities and floating market. Food will be plenty at this zone, along with distinctive Muay Lop Buri show, Khon masked drama by youth performers, and folk entertainment.

Zone 4: The ‘Faithival’ Northern Village will highlight the legends of the region’s Songkran traditions in combination with soft power in a Northern-style temple fair theme. Traditional Northen dishes will be offered at a local style market along with coffee, tea and cocoa drinks, handicraft products, and DIY activities.

Zone 5: The Southern Village will showcase multicultural traditions with hourly light-and-sound shows, VR180 virtual reality experiences, and outstanding dishes. Enjoy traditional performances, music concerts and DIY activities.









Zone 6: The “Isan Festi’ Northeastern Village will share the fun and colourful character of the region, showcasing soft power, including Bun Bung Fai Talai Lan and Phi Ta Phon festivals. Enjoy distinctive local dishes, arts and crafts, DIY activities, folk dances, music performances, and the region’s homegrown 100-million-Baht movie.

Zone 7: The Thai Tourism Alliances Zone will present tourism stories from TAT’s partners, including the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, Ministry of Culture, Thai Chamber of Commerce, Thailand Post, Tourist Police, National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand, and PTT Public Company Limited. Special travel deals and discounts on tourism products and services from tourism organisations will be offered at the TAT Marketplace.

Zone 8: The Main Stage will feature cultural and contemporary performances, including Khon and Nora dance dramas, contemporary dances, Miss Thailand Tourism Festival beauty pageant, fashion shows, and music performances by famous Thai artists and celebrities.







Zone 9: The Sustainable Tourism Goals (STGs) Zone will reiterate responsible tourism with a sustainable ‘Mindcraft tree’ under the ‘STGs to Net Zero Carbon Tourism’ concept. It will highlight TAT’s various sustainable tourism initiatives, including the STGs, STAR certification, CF-Hotels, the Thailand Tourism Awards, and low-carbon tourism routes.

Visitors are encouraged to use the MRT underground to the QSNCC Station or taxi or Bus No. 136 to participate in the Thailand Tourism Festival 2024, from 28 March to 1 April, from 10-00-21.00 Hrs. Entrance is free. For more information, contact the TAT Contact Center 1672 Travel Buddy. (TAT)































