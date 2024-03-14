Pattaya Songkran Festival to shine bright on global stage

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Songkran Festival, the cherished tradition in Thailand, has been officially recognized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). With the prestigious certification in hand, Songkran now stands as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity, symbolizing its deep significance to the Thai people.

In response to this significant recognition, Thailand is gearing up to host the “World Songkran Festival: Thai Songkran Tradition, a Global Tourist Attraction” from April 1 to 21. This extensive event will span across 76 provinces nationwide and 50 districts in Bangkok, showcasing the richness and diversity of Songkran festivities.







Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, speaking on March 13, emphasized the city’s unwavering commitment to advancing government policies following the official UNESCO endorsement. Pattaya has long been a steadfast host of traditional Songkran celebrations, and this year’s event, scheduled from April 18 to 20, promises to be unparalleled.







The festivities will feature a procession with the ceremonial bathing of Buddha images and seeking blessings from elders. A grand parade of Buddha images and monks will traverse Pattaya Beach Road. Notably, this year will see the introduction of the “World Songkran Festival” on April 18-19 at Pattaya Central Beach, offering a unique entertainment experience. For the first time, revellers can enjoy festivities extending into the evening, captivating visitors until midnight.







On April 20, the city will host the Kong Khao ceremony, sanctifying rice mounds and featuring processions of celestial nymphs and forest spirits. Traditional Thai games at Wat Chai Mongkol Temple will further enrich the vibrant mosaic of Songkran traditions.































