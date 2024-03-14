Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized the workshop ‘Little Chefs, Big Hearts’ to enhance culinary skill for Thai youths from the southern border provinces of Thailand

During 13 – 15 March 2024, the Department of Information, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in close collaboration with the Embassy of Italy, the Embassy of Belgium, The Halal Science Center, Chulalongkorn University, Wandee Culinary Technological College, The Food School Bangkok and Thai Cuisine Academy, organized the workshop “Little Chefs, Big Hearts” to enhance culinary skill for Thai youths from Luukrieng Group – an association for children affected by violence in the southern border provinces (SBPs) of Thailand.







On the first day (13 March), the workshop took place at Wandee Culinary Technological College, the youths learned how to cook Italian well-known recipes, with support from the Embassy of Italy and Chef Marco Avesani from La Bottega Italian restaurant as their guiding chef. Then, they had a vibrant session learning how to cook Thai delicacies from Wandee Culinary Technological College instructors followed by an experience-sharing session with Ms. Supakorn Khamseemek, a Thai chef who has extensive experiences working for various Thai ambassadors abroad. Throughout the day, participants had hands-on practices to deepen their knowledge and understanding of cooking, including kitchen management, and catering service.







The “Little Chefs, Big Hearts” workshop will continue until 15 March 2024, consisting of lectures and practical training on various topics such as how to design your dishes, how to cook with local ingredients, and many more. This workshop aims to enhance culinary skills and to inspire and empower the youths from the SBPs to accrue knowledge in order to become professional chefs. (MFA)





































