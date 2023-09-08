Thailand ‘Tom Kha Gai’ takes 1st place among world’s best chicken soups

TasteAtlas, a website for traditional dishes, local ingredients, and authentic restaurants, has revealed its 2023 food ranking on the “10 Best Rated Chicken Soups in the World.” Tom kha gai from Thailand takes first place in the ranking.







The top ten chicken soups are as follows:

Tom kha gai from Thailand; Ciorba radauteana, Romania; Zeama, Moldova; Chorba beïda, Algeria; Supă de pui cu tăieței, Romania; Bela čorba, Serbia; Sopa de gallina india, El Salvador; Inchicapi, Peru; Rosół z kury, Poland; Chikhirtma, Georgia.

Tom kha gai is chicken coconut soup with galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, bird’s eye chilies, and mushrooms. This comforting soup has mainly sour and salty flavors, supplied by fish sauce, tamarind juice, and palm sugar. (PRD)













