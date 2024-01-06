Thailand to utilize military facilities for treatment and stabilization of drug addicts

Following a meeting between Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin with Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang and Army Chief Gen Charoenchai Hinthao to discuss the severity of drug issues in communities, the government is launching a new approach to tackle the drug problem in the country by utilizing military facilities for the treatment and stabilization of drug addicts.

The program aligns with the government’s policy to reduce the harm caused by illicit drugs. Military authorities have agreed to use their premises for treating drug addicts, with further details expected in two weeks.







A recent workshop involving the Defence Ministry, the Public Health Ministry, the Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), and local administrative organizations discussed a proposal for operating rehabilitation centers for patients suffering from mental disorders due to drug abuse.

These centers will treat ‘orange-coded’ patients before referring them to specialized drug rehabilitation institutes or mental health hospitals. The Public Health Ministry and the ONCB will formulate operational guidelines for these centers and consider new legislation to support their activities, including staff training and budgeting.







Initially, four army hospitals in Prachin Buri, Nakhon Ratchasima, Ubon Ratchathani, and Kanchanaburi will serve as rehabilitation centers, each providing 40 beds. The project will then extend to five more army hospitals in Udon Thani, Nakhon Sawan, Phitsanulok, Lampang, and Nakhon Si Thammarat, adding 50 beds. In the third phase, the program will expand to the remaining 27 military hospitals, totaling 110 beds. (NNT)





























