Bangkok’s Yellow Line monorail trains to get new wheel bearings after accident

Bangkok’s Yellow Line monorail system is currently undergoing an extensive safety review, which involves inspecting the guide wheels on all 30 trains. The action, announced by BTS Group Chairman Keeree Kanjanapas, comes in response to a recent incident where a guide wheel came loose from a train and hit a taxi traveling below.

Alstom, the train manufacturer, is collaborating in the inspection of the 1,080 guide wheels, with over 60% already examined. New wheel bearings are also being supplied to replace the older ones.







According to Keeree, all trains will undergo thorough safety checks before resuming service, with the entire inspection process expected to conclude by Monday. At this point, 21 trains will be operational, while the rest will serve as reserves.

Similar safety inspections are planned for the Pink Line monorail system following a separate incident in December where an aluminum conductor rail fell off its beam on Tiwanon Road in Nonthaburi. The incidents have raised safety concerns among the public and attracted attention from the Transport Ministry, which has issued a warning to operators.







As a gesture to the public, the Yellow Line operator announced that train services running from Lat Phrao station to Samrong Station, covering a 30.4km route, will be free of charge until further notice. The trains operate every eight minutes during peak hours and every 10 minutes otherwise, from 6 am to midnight. (NNT)





























