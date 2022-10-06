The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) staged the ‘Amazing Thailand Roadshow to Switzerland-Austria-Germany 2022’ from 27-29 September to promote travel to Thailand and the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters’ tourism campaign in these three key visitor source markets.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “Taking place for the first time in four years, this three-country roadshow was instrumental in promoting the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign, and Thailand’s direction toward meaningful and responsible travel – which was well represented by the array of products and services on offer by the participating Thai sellers.”







Taking part in the roadshow which visited Zurich, Vienna and Frankfurt was a strong Thai delegation of 30 hotels and DMCs from destinations across Thailand, including Phuket, Phang-nga (Khao Lak), Krabi, Surat Thani (Ko Samui and Khao Sok), Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin), Chon Buri (Pattaya), and Rayong.

The three events proved a valuable platform for the Thai delegation to build on existing relationships with tourism industry partners in each country and to explore new opportunities, while also providing an update on the overall Thai tourism situation as the kingdom fully reopened to international tourism.







Effective from 1 October, 2022, international travellers to Thailand are no longer required to show proof of vaccination or ATK test results. Also, from now until 31 March, 2023, the period of stay has increased to 45 days for tourists from countries/territories entitled to visa exemption (this includes Switzerland, Austria and Germany) and to 30 days for Visa on Arrival (VoA).

Amazing Thailand Roadshow to Switzerland

The roadshow in Zurich on 27 September was attended by 90 tour operators and travel agents from 28 companies, among them Der Touristik Suisse, FTI, Hotelplan, TUI, and Kuoni Reisen. Also at the event was H.E. Mr. Chittipat Tongprasroeth, Thai Ambassador to Switzerland.

The programme included a market briefing for Thai sellers, a Thailand Product Presentation, table-top sales for sellers and buyers totalling some 620 appointments, and a lucky draw of a return ticket between Zurich and Bangkok supported by Thai Airways International (THAI).







Amazing Thailand Roadshow to Austria

The roadshow in Vienna on 28 September was attended by 40 tour operators and travel agents from 30 companies, including RUEFA Reisen, Dodo Tours, TUI, and ÖAMTC REISEN. H.E. Ms. Morakot Sriswasdi, Thai Ambassador to Austria, was also present.

The programme included a market briefing for Thai sellers, market trends and tips by invited speakers from Der Touristik, Thailand Product Presentation, table-top sales for sellers and buyers totalling some 310 appointments, and a lucky draw of a return ticket between Vienna and Bangkok supported by EVA Air.





Amazing Thailand Roadshow to Germany

The roadshow in Frankfurt on 29 September was attended by 28 local tour operators and travel agents from Germany including TUI, Der Touristik, Vtours, and FIT Reisen. Also attending were Mr. Suwapong Sirisorn, Thai Consul-General in Frankfurt, and Mr. Nond Kalinta, THAI Chief Commercial Officer.

The programme included a market briefing for Thai sellers, Thailand product presentation, table-top sales for sellers and buyers totalling some 200 appointments, and a lucky draw of a return ticket between Frankfurt and Bangkok supported by THAI.



The ‘Amazing Thailand Roadshow to Switzerland-Austria-Germany 2022’ followed the ‘Amazing Thailand New Chapters Roadshow’ to Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Ghent, Belgium, and Paris, France that was held from 23-25 May, 2022, as TAT seeks to rebuild tourism numbers to Thailand from the European region.

Countries like Switzerland, Austria, Germany, The Netherlands, Belgium, and France are important source markets in the TAT’s plan to reach 7-10 million foreign arrivals, and tourism revenue of 1.5 trillion Baht for 2022. (TAT)

































