Thailand to speed up vaccine rollout to achieve target of 50 million people by year’s end

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has promised to closely collaborate with the private sector to speed up the vaccine rollout and achieve the target of inoculating 50 million people by year’s end.







Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said during a meeting at Government House with business leaders on Wednesday, the prime minister stressed the role of the government in helping business leaders to acquire more vaccines and accelerate distribution.



According to Mr Anucha, the private sector has proposed four teams, comprising several companies, to help increase the rollout and buy more vaccines, and the proposal received backing from the government. (NNT)



























