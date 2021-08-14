Thailand to set a more reachable price of rapid antigen test kits (ATKs) for all people

Thailand’s Commerce Ministry is working to set a standard price for COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits (ATKs), to prevent retailers cashing in on high demand.

Ministry permanent-secretary Boonyarit Kalayanamit said the Price of Goods and Services Committee will perform a market survey, to compare prices in shops against the manufacturers’ recommended retail prices. The ministry will post the suitable standard price of ATKs on the Department of Internal Trade’s website as soon as possible.







He explained that 34 brands of ATK have, so far, registered with the Public Health Ministry to sell their products in Thailand. However, only 10 manufacturers have submitted information on costs and recommended retail prices to the Department of Internal Trade.



Mr. Boonyarit said the submitted retail prices range from 250 to 350 baht and warned that retailers who inflate prices face 7 years in prison and/or a 140,000-baht fine. People who find retailers selling at a higher price can contact the Department of Internal Trade hotline at 1569. (NNT)























