Thailand to send Foreign Minister to attend ASEAN Summit in Jakarta on April 24

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in his phone conversation with Indonesian President Joko Widodo promised to support resolutions from the Special ASEAN Summit scheduled at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta on April 24.







On the occasion, Gen Prayut praised Indonesia for calling for the special meeting to discuss situations in Myanmar.

He said he was concerned about situations in Myanmar and was aware that they were challenging regional peace and stability.







However, he could not attend the summit because of the local COVID-19 situation and he assigned Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai to attend the meeting as a special envoy.



In the summit, Mr Don will extend Gen Prayut’s message and hope for the improvement of situations in Myanmar. (TNA)



















