Pattaya cops step up restaurant patrols for booze

By
Boonlua Chatree
-
0
260
Banglamung police are stepping up patrols of Pattaya-area restaurants to ensure they aren’t stealthily serving alcohol.

Banglamung District Chief Wutisak Singhadej and Banglamung police chief Pol. Col. Sakchai Suwannukul dispatched officers April 20 to inspect restaurants to ensure they comply with all coronavirus-control measures.



Eateries must screen customers for fevers on entry, have staff wear face masks, socially distance tables and offer hand sanitizer. Restaurants must close by 9 p.m. and not sell booze.

Some operators received warnings for simply displaying alcohol on menus or advertising.

Banglamung District Chief Wutisak Singhadej informs restaurant staff of the need to display signs announcing no alcohol.


