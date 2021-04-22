Thai CEOs agree to help government speed up vaccination rollout to achieve herd immunity

The chief executives of 40 companies have agreed to expedite the procurement of vaccines and pull the country out of its economic malaise as soon as possible.







Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) chairman Sanan Angubolkul said the CEOs felt the vaccination rollout, which has seen just 0.4% of the population inoculated so far, was proceeding too slowly.



He said the CEOs and the TCC will launch the "Connect the Dots" campaign to signify the private sector's role in filling in the gaps to help the government speed up its vaccination rollout and achieve herd immunity. (NNT)






















