Thailand may impose new measures to contain spread of new outbreaks on Friday

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) could impose new measures on Friday after an assessment is made for the Covid-19 situation after the New Year holidays.

Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha had instructed officials to monitor the Covid-19 situation following the reopening of companies and government buildings following the New Year break. Information will be given to the CCSA during their meeting on January 7 for implementing new measures to prevent and contain the spread of new outbreaks.







The spokesperson said the government’s review of new infection cases will take four weeks, with the first two weeks focusing on the number of cases and the latter two weeks on severe patients and fatalities. The assessment will result in revisions to the regulations for dealing with the situation. He urges unvaccinated people, particularly those in high-risk categories like the elderly, chronic patients, and pregnant women, to get vaccinated as soon as possible, while also recommending others to register for booster doses to reduce the severity and danger of fatality from the virus. People who visited high-risk areas or traveled during the holidays must take a test for possible infection or enter quarantine immediately to safeguard themselves and others.



The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of taking preventive measures after New Year like wearing masks, washing hands, maintaining social distancing, using ATK tests, and working from home for 14 days. People who need to work on-site must take ATK tests before going to work and again every three days for assurance. He assured that the government will keep a close watch on the situation and consider appropriate measures to ensure the safety of the Thai people. (NNT)

































