‘Drunk driving’ top cause of holiday road accidents in Thailand; 74 deaths on Dec 31 alone

74 people have died on the second day of the New Normal road safety campaign to suppress accidents during the New Year holidays. The total number of accidents was 586, with driving under influence the most common cause.

The New Year road safety campaign recorded 1,000 accidents in total on 29-30 December 2020, with 117 deaths and 1,014 injuries.







586 accidents were recorded on Dec 31 alone as people started to travel home on the last working day of the year. There were 74 deaths and 576 injuries associated with these accidents.

Most accidents have so far occurred in Nakhon Ratchasima at 26 times. The province also holds the record for the highest death toll at 5, and the most cases of injury at 32.





The number one cause of accidents is driving under the influence, at 33.96%, followed closely by speeding, at 33.45%. Most accidents so far have involved motorcycles, at a current 82.03%.

Accidents have mostly happened in the period from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., while most injuries and deaths occurred among those aged 50 or more.

The police have so far prosecuted 62,598 persons, with 19,102 bike riders charged with not wearing a helmet, and 16,135 persons over not having a driver’s license. (NNT)