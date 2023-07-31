Thailand to raise admission fees for 72 ancient monuments and national museums

Deputy Government Spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana disclosed that the cabinet approved in principle the draft Ministerial Regulation prescribing admission fees and other service fees for registered ancient monuments and national museums, as proposed by Ministry of Culture.







Under the draft Ministerial Regulation, admission fee to 72 ancient monuments and national museums will be raised as follows:

1. Historical parks: Thai nationals: 20 Baht, foreigners: 120 -200 Baht (from 100 Baht)

2. Archaeological sites or landmarks: Thai nationals: 10 – 20 Baht, foreigners: 80 – 120 Baht (from 50 – 100 Baht)

3. Small-sized national museums: Thai nationals: 10 Baht, foreigners: 80 Baht (from 50 Baht)

4. Medium-sized national museums: Thai nationals: 10 – 20 Baht, foreigners: 120 Baht (from 50 – 100 Baht)

5. Large-sized national museums: Thai nationals: 20 – 30 Baht, foreigners: 200 Baht (from 100 – 150 Baht)

6. Popular national museums (i.e., National Museum Bangkok and the National Gallery of Thailand): Thai nationals: 30 Baht, foreigners: 240 Baht







According to the Deputy Government Spokesperson, admission fee to ancient monuments and national museums has not been raised for over 15 years since 1998. Revenues earned will go to the Archaeological Fund, set up under the Ancient Monuments, Antiques, Objects of Art and National Museums Act, B.E. 2504 (1961), to subsidize maintenance and conservation expenses. The cabinet also approved that admission fees to ancient monuments and national museums for Thai nationals remain unchanged to encourage public’s learning and conservation of arts, culture, and national identity, and to avoid imposing extra financial burden to Thai tourists. (PRD)























