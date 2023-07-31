‘Ubon Ratchathani Candle Festival’ at Thung Sri Mueang until Aug 3

The Candle Festival is held annually to mark Khao Phansa, or the first day of Buddhist Lent, which this year falls on 2 August. Highlighted activities include making immense carved candles and parading them to temples, as well as performing folk dances.

Although the practice of making elaborately carved candles is common among temples in every part of Thailand, the event is an extravaganza in Ubon Ratchathani, in the northeastern region.

Welcome to the 122nd Annual Ubon Ratchathani Candle Festival, “People of Dhamma, Gorgeous Lent Candles,” which will be held from 30 July to 3 August 2023 at Thung Sri Mueang, Ubon Ratchathani province. (PRD)

































