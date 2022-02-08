Thailand to push ‘Bio-Circular-Green’ agenda to raise income

The first Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy committee meeting of the year has resolved to push the BCG agenda as a means of raising income for the people, while also preserving the nation’s biodiversity and environment.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha and attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai, and Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda.







The meeting acknowledged plans to implement the BCG economic model from 2021 to 2027, which will focus primarily on sustainable economic growth. It is also expected to improve people’s quality of life and protect natural resources and biodiversity through the application of knowledge, technology and innovation.



The plan entails revising the strategies of concerned ministries and altering legislation to advance the BCG agenda. Additionally, it will boost private sector BCG-related projects while advancing measures to establish “high-value” agriculture and tourism. The strategy will also promote BCG education among interested overseas counterparts such as Canada, Germany and Denmark.







The meeting also discussed the BCG plan for 2023, which includes establishing a budget for BCG-related efforts, changing tactics to prioritize the needs of the people and closing the wealth gap, and fostering an investment climate favorable to private entities interested in the BCG.

Furthermore, this strategy will support the development of a National Food Bank, which will distribute surplus food to those in need. (NNT)



























