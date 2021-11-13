Thailand takes over APEC Chairmanship from New Zealand

New Zealand handed over the 2022 APEC chairmanship to Thailand as the latter declared 2022 APEC theme “Open. Connect. Balance”.

Thai Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha attended the handover of APEC chairmanship from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.







Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana disclosed gist as follows:

The New Zealand Prime Minister stated about the 2021 theme of APEC, which is “Join, Work, Grow. Together”, that the theme was inspired by the Maori. Traditionally, building a waka (canoe) involved entire Māori communities working in harmony toward a common goal.



These waka enabled Māori to traverse vast expanses of ocean. Likewise, building APEC prosperity requires collaborative effort from all the APEC economies to reach a common goal. New Zealand is thankful for being able to support APEC through hosting of the 2021 APEC. Today, with the handover of APEC chairmanship in 2022 to Thailand, New Zealand is confident that Thailand would paddle the APEC canoe forward with enthusiasm, creativity, and ingenuity. The New Zealand Prime Minister, then, handed over a waka paddler to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister thanked New Zealand for handing over the waka paddler for Thailand to paddle forward the APEC canoe. The country is honored to host the 2022 APEC, and would continue to work and collaborate with the APEC economies in order for us to grow together. He also invited the APEC leaders to ‘synergize’ strength and determination in reaching our goal in order to create the opened, dynamic, resilient, and peaceful APEC community for the future generations.







The Prime Minister, then, declared the theme for 2022 APEC as “Open. Connect. Balance”, for APEC to be “opened” to all opportunities, “connected” in every dimension, and “balanced” in all aspects. Thailand is now ready to welcome APEC families and guests to the country in November next year.

Throughout Thailand’s host year, the APEC 2022 logo will be used to represent Thailand’s theme and priorities. The unveiling of the APEC 2022 Logo—a work created by Mr. Chawanon Wongtrakuljong—is inspired by a “Chalom”, a Thai bamboo basket used to carry items to travel from generation to generation. By using bamboo strands interlaced tightly together, it reflects cooperation among APEC economies. (TNA)





































