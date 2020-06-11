Thailand to promote innovative agriculture, focuses on marketing and farmers’ income

NONTHABURI – The Commerce Ministry and the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry formed a joint working group to promote new agriculture to raise farmers’ income.

Deputy Prime Minister/Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit and Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on announced the cooperation of the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry that will be responsible for production and the Commerce Ministry which will focus on marketing.







Permanent secretaries of both ministries sit in the joint working group. It will apply technology and big data to enable farmers to produce the farm products that markets demand in order to solve oversupply and low farm prices.

Provincial commerce officials and operators will conduct marketing campaigns locally and commerce attachés and exporters will play similar roles in marketing farm products in other countries.

Marketing campaigns will be implemented through both online and offline channels.

The cooperation between both ministries was expected to take shape in a few months, the two ministers said. (TNA)











