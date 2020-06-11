Thailand Special Announcement of COVID-19

Regarding Wednesday’s COVID-19 situation in Thailand (10 June 2020), four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed (two confirmed cases who returned from India, one confirmed case who returned from Pakistan, and one confirmed case who returned from Madagascar) and they were under state quarantine. Eight cases recovered and were discharged (a total of 2,981 cases or 95.39% of the total number of the confirmed cases have recovered) and 86 were being treated in hospitals (2.75% of the total number of confirmed cases). Currently, the total number of cases increased to 3,125. There were no reports of deaths, therefore, the total number of deaths remained at 58 cases.







In the recent COVID-19 situation in Thailand, there has been an increase in the number of confirmed cases who have not shown any symptoms. Most of them are students and workers. This is consistent with the disease investigation report from the Department of Disease Control, The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), revealing that the highest rate of COVID-19 is in people aged between 20 -29 years (806 cases or 26% of the total number of confirmed cases).

This group is young and is in strong physical health. When they are infected, they do not show symptoms and there is a risk of spreading the virus to others.

The government has relaxed the restrictions in various phases. It may cause people to feel relaxed, and travel to various places, especially via public transportation or participate in religious ceremonies and activities where crowds of people gather. If there is an infected person, there is a possibility of spread to at-risk people. In addition, wearing a face mask/cloth mask when leaving the residence is necessary to practice in order to decrease the chance of infection and spread of the virus to other members in the family.

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that wearing a face mask/cloth mask combined with washing hands and keeping space between others can decrease the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases. Moreover, the MOPH encourages wearing a face shield in the correct way by wearing it together with a face mask because wearing only a face shield runs the risk of spreading the virus to others. (ddc.moph.go.th)











