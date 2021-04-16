Thailand reports 4-digit Covid-19 case increment on 3rd consecutive day

COVID-19 cases in Thailand made 4-digit increments for three days in a row, with 1,582 new cases nationwide and at least 100 new cases each in four provinces over the past 24 hours.







Dr Chawetsan Namwat, acting director for disease control and emergency health hazards at the Department of Disease Control, said the daily increment of 1,582 went up slightly from the figure on the previous day and consisted of 656 cases confirmed through active case finding, 921 diagnosed at hospitals and five imported cases.







The spread of COVID-19 continued and already covered all 77 provinces. Dr Chawetsan said 13 provinces had 100 cases and over this month. They are Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Narathiwat, Pathum Thani, Sa Kaeo, Nonthaburi, Rayong, Nakhon Pathom and Phuket.



Over the past 24 hours, 100 cases or more were reported each in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri and Prachuap Khiri Khan.



Dr Chawetsan said four-digit increments of COVID-19 cases continued for three days and the disease was spreading faster.







Although entertainment places were already closed, new COVID-19 cases were normally found 5-7 days after infection. Personal hygiene and 14-day home quarantine were important among general people. Cooperation with the practices should gradually improve the COVID-19 situation within a few weeks, Dr Chawetsan said. (TNA)









