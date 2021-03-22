Thailand to open new intercity motorway during Songkran long holiday

The government is planning to allow motorists to use a 30km section of the new intercity motorway linking Ayutthaya’s Bang Pa-in district and Nakhon Ratchasima during the Songkran holiday.



Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the temporary opening of the stretch of motorway, also known as M6, to ease traffic congestion in the northeast during the festive period.







He said the final plan will be announced on April 1 after the government discusses plans for handling this year’s travel surge as people head back to their home provinces for the holiday.







The 196km new motorway starts at the Bang Pa-in interchange, where Bangkok’s eastern ring road adjoins Phahon Yothin Road in Ayutthaya and runs parallel with Phahon Yothin and Mitraphap highways before ending at the Nakhon Ratchasima bypass in Muang district. (NNT)













