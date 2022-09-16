21 APEC economies discuss developing AI in dealing with climate change in Hua Hin

By Pattaya Mail
APEC Climate Symposium 2022 (APCS 2022) on 15-16 September 2022 at Mida De Sea Hua Hin to enhance Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) resilience through AI applications for climate change adaptation.

Thailand’s Department of Meteorology, in collaboration with the APEC Climate Center (APCC), hosted the APEC Climate Symposium 2022 (APCS 2022) on 15-16 September 2022 at Mida De Sea Hua Hin to enhance Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) resilience through AI applications for climate change adaptation.



The outcomes from APCS 2022 include the following:
– Help with planning, research, and development of innovations concerning weather forecasts and climate;
– Climate forecasts will be more accurate for the benefit of users in different sectors such as agriculture, water management, transport, and natural disaster prevention and warning;
– Information gained from every sector is important in supporting and dealing with climate change problems in a sustainable way. (PRD)









