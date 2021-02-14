Thailand to launch measures to increase liquidity for businesses affected by pandemic

BANGKOK – The Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC) has set a strategic plan for 2021-2023 to strengthen and accelerate economic recovery as well as improve the Thai capital market’s resilience.

SEC Secretary-General Ruenvadee Suvarnmongkol said the SEC plans to launch measures to increase liquidity for businesses affected by the pandemic to help the economy recover.

The measures will give SMEs and startups more access to security and debt financing through a crowd-funding ecosystem and secondary exchange for SMEs. (NNT)











