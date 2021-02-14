11 Thai firms are named ‘Gold Class’ in S&P Global Sustainability Assessment

BANGKOK – Over 11 Thailand-based firms were named ‘Gold Class’ in this year’s S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has revealed that these firms are Banpu, BTS Group Holdings, IRPC, PT, PTT Exploration and Production, PTT Global Chemical, Siam Cement, Thai Oil, True Corporation, Thai Union Group and Thai Beverage.

SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said 29 companies made it to the rankings this year among more than 7,000 firms in 40 countries, including the US, Japan, South Korea, UK, France and Taiwan. (NNT)











