Thailand to launch its first earth observation satellite this year

Thailand will launch THEOS-2, its first earth observation satellite into the space this year.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) said the THEOS-2 project comprises the main satellite, weighing 460 kg, which can provide accurate satellite images and the 100-kg small satellite – THEOS-2A, which was designed and developed by more than 20 Thai engineers along with UK-based Surrey Satellite Technology and will be sent into orbit this year.







It will provide precise satellite images which will be useful for natural resource and disaster management.

Both satellites are undergoing testing at the National Satellite Assembly, Integration and Test Centre (AIT) in Chonburi. The center with high-tech equipment can develop, assemble satellite parts and test small satellites before launching them into orbit.

Space technology is one of targeted S-Curve industries, supported by the government. (TNA)

































