Thailand to launch guidelines for concerts as Covid-19 subsides

Artists and other people working in the entertainment industry have submitted a petition to the government, asking for guidelines on organizing concerts, when the COVID-19 situation subsides.







The Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Administration of the House of Representatives, Aree Krainara, received the petition from the Entertainment Network Confederation of Thailand, led by Kathawut Thongthai, also known as Khai Maleehuana. Suda Chuenban asked the committee to invite the Ministry of the Interior to a meeting to discuss guidelines to apply to organizing concerts nationwide.

The guidelines will help organizers maintain the same standards at every concert after COVID-19. The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has allowed the resumption of business and activities, including concerts, pubs and bars, to help stimulate the economy.

Mr. Kathawut said the committee will call a meeting with the Ministry of the Interior and related units to set guidelines for the staging of concerts, for the information of provincial governors nationwide. They will bring back confidence to those involved. The organizers have strictly followed measures set by the CCSA and the Ministry of the Interior, but in practice, many aspects are still up to the provincial governors’ discretion. The confederation would like the different sides to establish guidelines for everyone involved to follow. (NNT)











