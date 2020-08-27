Thai Airways preps for welcoming back tourists from six countries to Phuket

Thai Airways International (THAI) is ready to arrange special charter flights for tourists from six countries as the national carrier welcomed the government’s plan to receive foreign tourists to the resort island of Phuket.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The announcement came after the government’s policy to ease travel restrictions to revive the country’s tourism hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chansin Treenuchagron, Acting President of THAI said the charter flights will be arranged for travelers from Denmark, Germany, England, South Korea, Hong Kong and Japan to Phuket, known as one of popular destinations among the Andaman coastal provinces.

It will operate two flights a month for each route, expected to begin in late November and will later consider increasing frequency, depending on air travel demand.

The airline is also planning to resume direct flights from China to Phuket.

Charnsin said THAI pays attention to health safety of passengers and physical distancing will be adopted at all time during check-in, boarding while in flight and getting of the plane.

In-flight crew members will wear protective suits, masks and gloves. Aircraft deep cleaning and disinfection will be done in cabins and cockpits.

He added the airline was the first one to receive Amazing Thailand’s Safety & Health Administration (SHA), which means it strictly complies with the Ministry of Public Health’s highest hygiene and safety standards to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Loading…

To facilitate travellers, they will be able book the hotels in Phuket designated as alternative state quarantine for tourists with the airline.

Thailand on Thursday reported one more coronavirus infection, making a total of 3,404 confirmed cases.

The new case returned from India and was found infected in state quarantine. (TNA)











