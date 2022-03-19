Thailand to launch big data portal for healthcare facilities to improve services

Government agencies are now cooperating on digital transformation to improve public health and medical services. The campaign will include the establishment of a centralized system where patient information can be stored and shared between facilities.



The National Reform Committee on Public Health recently joined hands with 12 government agencies to improve the quality of healthcare services through the implementation of digital technologies, in a ceremony chaired by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.







On this occasion, the premier said these efforts will help drive the development of Thailand’s public health system via Big Data storage, with all relevant data stored and shared interchangeably.



With some 100 hospitals now part of this network, medical records can be exchanged between physicians to provide better care for patients.

The system is intended to help enhance health security and support national responses to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the integration of communications technology into the public health system will improve the public access to health care services.

His ministry has established datalinks with some 800 hospitals nationwide to help improve services provided to emergency and chronic patients in a timely and more efficient manner. (NNT)

































