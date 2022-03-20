Good fields for Pattaya Bunker Boys golf this week

PSC Bunker Boys Golf

Monday, March 14th

Laem Chabang International Country Club A & B.

1st Bob Innes (26) 41 points

2nd Jimmy Carr (20) 40 points

3rd Mike Lloyd (15) 40 points

4th Kevin LeBar (11) 38 points

5th Les Cobban (9) 37 points

Near pins Joe Richards, John Hughes, & Paul Smith X 2.







A good field of twenty-one for Monday’s game at Laem Chabang. It just goes to show that a good course will draw in a good crowd. Laem Chabang was at its sparkling best as we have come to expect and at a sports day rate of nineteen hundred baht was also great value for a course of this standard.





Despite recent rain, there was no need to implement the pick, clean, and place rule, and very few if any experienced a plugged ball. We were allocated the A & B nines and played off the white tees which were a bit shorter than our regular distance and probably accounted for the very high standard of scoring. In retrospect, the blue tees would have been a better choice.





The handicap bandits were out at the head of the pack with the top two places going to golfers with twenty-plus handicaps. Bob Innes is now becoming a regular in the winner’s circle and today he made all the way to the top for the first time with forty-one points. What a way to make a breakthrough win, a big cut is in store for him. Likewise, Jimmy Carr who should never be off twenty took second place one stroke adrift, another who will feel the slash of the handicapper’s scalpel.



Out of the blue and totally unexpected, Mike Lloyd made a return to the Bunker and announced his retirement from the workforce with a splendid round of forty points. Beaten by Jimmy on countback, hopefully Mike will be spending much more than fleeting visits to Pattaya now that he is a man of leisure.

As always, Kevin LeBar was in the frame with a very respectable thirty-eight points in fourth place. Rounding out the winner’s circle, Les Cobban took fifth place with thirty-seven points having threatened to tear the course apart with fourteen points on the first four holes.

An honourable mention has to go to Marcus Avery who also had thirty-seven points off a one handicap, wonderful golf indeed. All the near pins were taken with one each to John Hughes, and first-timer Joe Richards. Needless to say, Paul Smith got his usual two.

Wednesday, March 16th

St Andrews Golf Club

1st Paul Smith (4) 40 points

2nd Tony Robbins (26) 38 points

3rd Niall Glover (16) 35 points

4th Bengt Engstrom (10) 35 points

5th The Phantom (23) 34 points

Near pins Jay Babin, Geoff Parker, The Phantom, & Paul Smith.







A very good field of twenty-three for Wednesday’s game at St Andrew’s. Once again a good deal on pricing with an all-in fee of thirteen hundred baht which included a one hundred baht voucher to be spent on the course or in the clubhouse was excellent value. As usual, the course was in fine condition and several visitors who had not played there previously delighted with the quality of the course, which offers a different challenge on every hole.





It looked early in the round that we might get a drenching, and caddies started applying rain covers to bags; however, despite a few drops it stayed fine for the whole round. There was a bit of wind which took effect on a few holes but overall not too disruptive.

Most found the course a real challenge. However, those at the top of the winner’s list didn’t seem to have too many problems. Top of the tree was Paul Smith who is playing some exceptional golf and took first place with forty points. Already he looks to be heading for his second golfer of the month win even though we are only halfway through March. For a change today, he took only one near pin.



Out of nowhere, having had a succession of scores in the twenties, Tony Robbins found some form and took second place with thirty-eight points on a course that one would have thought would present him with a greater challenge. Niall Glover had a steady round to take third place with thirty-five points beating Bengt Engstrom into fourth on countback. Bringing up the rear The Phantom rounded out the winner’s circle with thirty-four points. The remaining near pins went to Jay Babin, Geoff Parker, & the elusive Phantom.







Friday, March 18th

Pattana Golf Club & Resort B & A

1st Niall Glover (16) 41 points

2nd Paul Smith (4) 39 points

3rd Jay Babin (22) 36 points

4th Keith Perlow (13) 35 points

5th Dave Stockman (7) 34 points

Near pins Paul Smith, Dave Stockman, Herbert Felder, & Geoff Cox.







A very unpleasant day for the last game of the week at Pattana. Black clouds hung in the air and it looked just a matter of time before we got wet. Eventually, by about the seventh hole it started pouring, and the siren sounded signaling a rush for shelter. As is often the case at Pattana, the rain was accompanied by regular lightning strikes and loud thunderclaps. After over an hour, the rain eased off and play resumed in light drizzle. At this late stage in the round, there was no option but to implement the pick, clean, and place rule as the course was sodden.



Despite the adverse conditions, scoring was of a high standard due in part to the fact we played off the yellow tees. Niall Glover was head and shoulders above everyone else with a winning score of forty-one points. As usual, Paul Smith was in the mix taking second place with thirty-nine points off a four handicap; very solid golf indeed. Jay Babin had another good day taking third place with thirty-six points. Newcomer from the UK Keith Perlow took fourth place with thirty-five points whilst an irregular visitor to the Bunker Dave Stockman rounded out the scoring with thirty-four.

In a field of twenty-two, one expects all the near pins to be taken which they were, going to Mr. Delinquent himself Geoff Cox, Herbert Felder, Dave Stockman, and of course Paul Smith. Back at the bar, there was much bell ringing with the winner Niall Glover and birthday boy Mike Lloyd among others getting in on the act, so a good night was had by all.