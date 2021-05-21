Thailand to join regional and global economic cooperation in post-COVID-19 world

By Pattaya Mail
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is confident that Asia will be able to play a leading role in the global economic recovery, with a more vigorous, flexible and sustainable growth.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told a Nikkei Forum event,via teleconference on Thursday, that Thailand is ready to join efforts to boost regional and global economic cooperation in a post-COVID-19 world.

During the International Conference on the Future of Asia (Nikkei Forum), Gen Prayut delivered a speech on “Shaping the Post-COVID Era: Asia’s Role in the Global Recovery,”saying countries working together in search of new possibilities and multilateral cooperation is a key to turning the crisis into an opportunity and boosting the region’s capacity to revive itself.



He is confident that Asia will be able to play a leading role in the global economic recovery, with a more vigorous, flexible and sustainable growth. In particular, a strategic partnership between Thailand and Japan is a vital beginning for a comprehensive recovery.



The prime minister added that Japan has played an important role in the Thai economy for a long time. Thailand iscommitted to improving the business environment for foreign investors, and Thailand is ready to act on recommendations made by Japanese companies in Thailand. (NNT)










