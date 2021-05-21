70% of people in Phuket will be vaccinated by early July in time for ‘sandbox’ reopening

According to Phuket deputy governor, Pichet Panapong, the province needs a proactive approach if it is to achieve its vaccination target and local leaders such as tambon chiefs and village heads will make door-to-door visits to urge the people to get vaccinated. The approach was agreed upon at a meeting on Thursday on the Phuket Tourism Sandbox plan at the provincial hall.







Under the plan, fully vaccinated foreign tourists will be allowed to enter Thailand via Phuket, where they will not have to undergo 14-day quarantine. The province aims to inoculate 310,000 people ahead of the reopening on July 1. Phuket’s vaccine rollout started on April 22 and two rounds of vaccinations will take place this month and in June. In all, 400,000 doses will be administered, adding some 56,000 registered migrant workers will also be vaccinated.







Meanwhile, director of Vachira Phuket Hospital, Chalermpong Sukhonthapol, said if all goes to plan, about 70% of the people in Phuket will be vaccinated by early July, adding less than 10 people have reported serious side effects after receiving the shots. As of Wednesday, a total of 132,070 had been vaccinated, or 28%.

So far, more than 212,500 people had registered online for shots. (NNT)























