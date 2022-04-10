Thailand to import more workers from neighboring countries to ease labor shortage crisis

Reports of illegal migrant workers entering Thailand have prompted public concern about the spread of COVID-19, with questions being raised about the worker importation process. Relevant agencies have indicated that Thailand has taken the necessary steps to import labor, with requests for about 150,000 migrant workers having recently been made with partner countries.



Pairoj Chotikasathien, director-general of the Department of Employment, revealed that the labor ministry is addressing the labor shortage in two major ways. The first is by bringing in workers from three different countries to work for employers in Thailand under the labor memorandum of understanding (MoU) process. Employers have filed applications to hire 167,961 migrant workers via the MoU system. Applications were made for 117,029 Myanmar workers, 38,933 Cambodian workers, and 11,999 Laotian workers. Approval has been granted for 144,709 of these positions and requests for these workers have been made to their origin countries. So far, about 6,000 workers from Cambodia and Laos have entered Thailand in accordance with said requests.







Pairoj said Myanmar workers, for whom demand has been highest, still face labor import obstacles stemming from unrest in their country.

The director-general explained that the second major undertaking to resolve labor shortages involves allowing migrant workers in Thailand to remain in the kingdom. The 2.13 million workers already in the country are now able to apply for employment and remain in Thailand, instead of returning to their nation of origin.

Both initiatives are expected to help retain the number of workers already in the kingdom and expand the pool with newcomers.(NNT)

































