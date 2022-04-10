Thai Health Ministry advises elderly to stay home during Songkran holidays

Health officials are advising senior citizens to stay home during the Songkran holidays due to COVID-19 concerns, saying they should only go outside when absolutely necessary.

Authorities are also urging people to hold their Songkran activities in open or spacious, well-ventilated areas. All participants should wear face masks and keep their distance from senior family members. Additionally, they should forgo activities that involve physical contact or sharing items while the duration of activities should be kept at a minimum. Such activities include bathing Buddha images and pouring water on seniors to ask for their blessing.



Health agencies also recommend practicing social distancing when attending Songkran activities held at temples. These include alms-making, merit-making and sermons, which should take place in open areas. Meals for monks should meanwhile take the form of individual meal sets instead of the typical shared meal arrangement, while people should bring water containers for Buddha image bathing rites.

Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, direct-general of the Department of Health, noted that the elderly face a heightened risk of severe COVID symptoms and fatality than other age groups.







With crowding expected during Songkran celebrations, seniors are advised to only leave their homes when necessary and to frequently wash their hands. They should also avoid touching their faces with their hands and try to use serving spoons during meals.

The director-general added that senior citizens should get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get their booster doses if they are already vaccinated.(NNT)

































