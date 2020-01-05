Thailand to host IOI World Conference

BANGKOK – Thailand is set to host the annual World Conference of the International Ombudsman Institute (IOI), during which it is expected to sign into existence the Southeast Asia Ombudsman Forum.

The Chief Ombudsman of Thailand, Gen. ViddhavatRajatanun, said the conference will take place from February 10 to 14 this year, marking the 20th anniversary of the IOI. Ombudsmen from numerous countries have been invited to attend the event, which will include seminars and other talks.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chuan Leekpai, will preside over the opening of the event. There will be a signing to establish the Southeast Asia Ombudsman Forum, which will comprise representatives from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines. Other signings will also take place, ranging from protecting people’s rights to encouraging exchanges between ombudsmen.

The theme of this conference will be “The Role of the Ombudsman in a Changing World: Adapting to Challenges”, aimed at protecting people from unfair practices.

Gen. Viddhavat took the opportunity of the announcement to wish all in Thailand a Happy New Year and peace in the nation.