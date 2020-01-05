BMA to open Walking Street on Rang Nam Road

BANGKOK – The “Walking Street” campaign, aimed at stimulating the economy and promoting tourism, will expand to Rang Nam Road, a popular tourist destination near the Victory Monument in Bangkok, with the concept of “Hotel Quality Food at Street Food Prices”.

Officials from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the Ratchathewi District Office inspected the 660-meter Rang Nam Road, linking Phaya Thai Road and the Ratchaprarop intersection. The area will be closed to traffic on the third weekend of each month, from noon to 10 p.m. The campaign will run from February 15 to May this year, and the government will evaluate the outcome before considering its extension.

The Walking Street on Rang Nam Road will feature more than 400 popular products in Bangkok. Dining and relaxation areas along with a stage for concerts and other performances are expected to be erected in nearby Santiphap Park.