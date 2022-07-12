Thailand to host APEC CEO Summit 2022 in November

Thailand will be hosting the APEC CEO Summit 2022 in November, with chairpersons, CEOs and top business executives from the 21 APEC member economies in attendance.

The summit provides an opportunity for business leaders in the Asia-Pacific region to engage in discussions with APEC leaders, policymakers, scholars and executives concerning issues facing the region. It is held as a prelude to the annual APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and demonstrates APEC’s efforts in promoting public-private sector dialogue and cooperation.







This year, the summit is being held under the theme “EMBRACE ENGAGE ENABLE” that calls for embracing a world of endless opportunities; engaging in collaborations on new ideas while promoting creativity and possibilities; and enabling digitized, sustainable and inclusive transformational economic models in the post-pandemic era.





The talks will also focus on how private and government sectors can work together across a wide range of areas including innovation, trade and investment, the circular and digital economy, facilitating change in the world of work, and healthcare management.

The summit will take place from November 16-18 at the TRUE ICON HALL of ICONSIAM shopping mall in Bangkok. (NNT)

































